Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.
(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood made a Trip Advisor list of the Top 25 theme parks in the world.

“We are working every day to ensure each member of the family has a world-class experience where they can spend time together making memories they’ll cherish forever. Feedback from our guests is critical to maintaining the environment we want to provide. This ranking from Tripadvisor reviewers is a testament to the extensive efforts we make to ensure the quality of the product we offer our guests.

To be included in the top-10 with the most iconic parks in the industry illustrates our strong commitment to delivering the absolute best guest experience. On behalf of Dolly and all of our hosts, we are thankful to be named in the company of these amazing parks. This truly is a great honor.”

Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President

The list ranks the parks based on the friendliness of its employees, unique and thrilling rides and attractions, high quality entertainment and Southern-focused cuisine.

Dollywood is also ranked for the number one thing to do while in Pigeon Forge.

You can find the full list here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

