Eight teens arrested, five cars recovered in Nashville carjackings

Eight teenagers between 14 and 17 were arrested in connection to multiple Nashville carjackings.
Nashville residents can give input on Metro's search for next police chief.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight teenagers between 14 and 17 were arrested in connection to multiple Nashville carjackings.

According to Meto Nashville Police, the cars were stolen in Antioch Sunday and Monday.

Officers saw one of the vehicles on Lyndon Parks Drive that had been reported stolen in the carjackings and arrested a 16 and 17-year-old who were found nearby.

Police said six other teenagers exited the vehicle and ran into Noah’s Landing complex on the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Police issued a search warrant and found the other teenagers inside an apartment without any adult supervision.

Investigators also reported finding multiple key fobs, a gun and 29 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag.

Police released the following information about the vehicles taken during the carjackings”

  • 2015 Mercedes sedan, taken from Arbor Ridge Drive at 1:05 a.m. Sunday. The 49-year-old male victim reported that he was seated in his parked car talking on the phone when two young men armed with pistols approached. One pointed his gun at the victim’s head and told him to give up everything. They took the victim’s keys, briefly left, came back and stole the car.
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra, taken from Coneflower Trail at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. The 39-year-old male victim reported that moments after pulling into his driveway, he was confronted by three apparent juveniles armed with pistols. After one of the suspects put a gun to his head, the victim surrendered his car.
  • 2016 Nissan Altima, taken from the 2600 block of Nolensville Pike at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The 19-year-old female victim reported that she was parked on the street when a vehicle parked behind her. Four young men, at least two of them with guns, demanded her belongings. She got out of the car and the robbers fled in it.
  • 2013 Toyota Avalon, taken from Dover Glen Drive at 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The 41-year-old male victim reported that as he parked his car in his driveway, a vehicle pulled in behind him. Three young men, all armed with pistols, got out and demanded his phone, wallet and car keys. The suspects fled in the Avalon.
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, taken from Highlander Drive at 12:15 a.m. on Monday. The 26-year-old male victim reported that eight young men, all with guns, approached him as he parked in front of his house. They demanded his car keys, pushed him to the ground, and fled in the SUV.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

