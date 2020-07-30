Family mourns after mother, son drown in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A Tennessee woman and her three-year-old son drowned Saturday in the Mississippi River.

WMC reports that the mother, identified as Tia Brocious, a mother of seven, was with her sister the day it happened.

Her sister, who did not want to be identified, said, “She yelled at me saying, ‘help Charlie.’ She pushed him to me so I brought him to shore.” Her sister said she turned back to save Tia and her son, Giovanni, but, “they weren’t there anymore.”

Charlie, Tia’s 9-year-old, described what happened, “I was starting to drown and my Mom tried to get me but the current took her and she kept pushing me to her to get me out of there.”

WMC reported the family tried to call 911 but there is no cell service anywhere near the area. When they got through they said they were at the boat ramp, but they were on a sand bar, making it difficult for rescuers to find them.

