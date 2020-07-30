Florida couple charged after violating quarantine, testing positive for COVID-19

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) - A Florida couple was arrested after investigators said they violated a quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.

WTSP reported that, according to records from Monroe County Jail, 24-year-old Jose Antonio Freire Interian and 26-year-old Yohana Anahi Gonzalez face charges of violating disaster preparedness emergency management and violating isolation/quarantine rules during a public health emergency. WTSP reports both charges are second-degree misdemeanors, which can result in up to 60 days in jail.

A police report alleges that both of them were seen leaving and returning to their apartments after they were issued an isolation order July 21 by the Department of Health in Monroe County.

According to jail records, Interian was released Thursday morning after posting $1,000 bond, and Gonzalez was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond.

