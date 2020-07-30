Advertisement

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference’s decision on the 2020 football season was the result of “a tremendous amount of thought and discussion.”

Reports broke Thursday afternoon that the SEC will play only league games in 2020. The plan is for a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26

Fulmer said, “It’s exciting to be making progress toward competition.” He added that there were “several logistical unknowns, but we appreciate Vol Nation being patient and sticking with us as we continue to work through these unique circumstances.”

In the announcement, Fulmer addressed the possibility of fans returning to Neyland.

“We plan to coordinate with state and local officials on gameday attendance, understanding that potential limitations could change from week to week once the season begins,” he said.

Fulmer said that UT has “been working through plans for several different capacity scenarios.”

He added that conversations were ongoing for the NCAA and conference level regarding fall plans for Olympic sports.

