Gov. Lee expected to sign executive order lifting no contact rule for high school sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign an executive order to lift the no contact rule for high school sports Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

On Tuesday, Lee issued Executive Order No. 55 to allow contact sports to resume, as long as programs follow requirements set by the TSSAA.

Schools not associated with TSAA will be required to follow equivalent guidelines and non-sponsored athletics will be encouraged to follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines, which can be found here. Lee said an update to those guidelines would be coming soon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.