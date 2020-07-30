Grants available to help Tennessee communities prepare their homes for wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry announced it will administer federal grant funds to help communities in the state make their homes more defensible from wildfires.

“We all have a role in fire prevention,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants fund initiatives such as community outreach, education, and emergency planning. Those along with activities that can minimize the likelihood of wildland fire, such as prescribed burning or forest thinning, make communities safer.

Cities, towns and communities that are at risk from wildland fires are eligible to apply. Each applicant must develop a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The grant offers 100 percent reimbursement up to $20,000 in funding for areas to implement the wildlife hazard mitigation, prevention and community education outlined in their plan.

In 2019, the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant distributed $110,000 to help 16 communities develop Wildfire Protection Plans.

Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020, and close Sept. 4, 2020.

Applications must be submitted to the Assistant District Forester in the applicant’s area. A list can be found here. For more information about the grant, click here.

