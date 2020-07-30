Advertisement

Grants available to help Tennessee communities prepare their homes for wildfires

Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020, and close Sept. 4, 2020.
Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020 and close Sept. 4, 2020. /
Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020 and close Sept. 4, 2020. /(TDOA)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry announced it will administer federal grant funds to help communities in the state make their homes more defensible from wildfires.

“We all have a role in fire prevention,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants fund initiatives such as community outreach, education, and emergency planning. Those along with activities that can minimize the likelihood of wildland fire, such as prescribed burning or forest thinning, make communities safer.

Cities, towns and communities that are at risk from wildland fires are eligible to apply. Each applicant must develop a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The grant offers 100 percent reimbursement up to $20,000 in funding for areas to implement the wildlife hazard mitigation, prevention and community education outlined in their plan.

In 2019, the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant distributed $110,000 to help 16 communities develop Wildfire Protection Plans.

Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020, and close Sept. 4, 2020.

Applications must be submitted to the Assistant District Forester in the applicant’s area. A list can be found here. For more information about the grant, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump suggests delaying election

Updated: 35 minutes ago
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election in a Tweet.

News

Tennessee State Parks host virtual bike ride across the state

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The goal of the event is to have participants ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis, in the month of September.

News

House COVID oversight panel demands documents from Tennessee, 3 other states

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Similar letters were sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
The changes will be made while crews begin constructing the bridge over the new Tesla Boulevard extension.

Latest News

News

RAM to hold Knoxville clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Knoxville August 1-2.

News

Polling locations moved in Knox County ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knox County Election Commission announced two polling places have been changed ahead of Election Day on Aug. 6.

News

Gov. Lee expected to sign executive order lifting no contact rule for high school sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, Lee issued Executive Order No. 55 to allow contact sports to resume, as long as programs follow requirements set by the TSSAA.

News

THP pays troopers more than $850K in overtime for June protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
The numbers only refer to June which officials said could mean thousands more in overtime pay for the protests that continued into July.

News

USGS confirms magnitude 2.1 earthquake in Jefferson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook Jefferson County at 5:25 a.m. Thursday.

News

Nearly 20K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest data showed new unemployment claims decreased for the week ending in July 25.