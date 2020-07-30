Advertisement

Gum health linked to dementia, study says

While gum disease may be painful and can even lead to loss of teeth, a new study claims it can have further reach than just with oral health.
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how dental floss should be used in Holmdel, N.J. It&amp;rsquo;s one of the most universal recommendations in all of public health: Floss daily to prevent gum disease and cavities. Except there&amp;rsquo;s little proof that flossing works. When the federal government issued its 2016 dietary guidelines, the flossing recommendation had been removed, without notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Dr. Wayne Aldredge, president of the American Academy of Periodontology, demonstrates how dental floss should be used in Holmdel, N.J. It&amp;rsquo;s one of the most universal recommendations in all of public health: Floss daily to prevent gum disease and cavities. Except there&amp;rsquo;s little proof that flossing works. When the federal government issued its 2016 dietary guidelines, the flossing recommendation had been removed, without notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WVLT) - While gum disease may be painful and can even lead to loss of teeth, a new study claims it can have further reach than just with oral health.

A new study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, claims there is a link between stages of periodontal disease, and mild cognitive impairment and dementia 20 years later.

"We looked at people's dental health over a 20-year period and found that people with the most severe gum disease at the start of our study had about twice the risk for mild cognitive impairment or dementia by the end," said study author Ryan Demmer, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis.

CNN reported that people with more advanced periodontal disease have been found to be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, chronic respiratory disease, pregnancy complications and dementia. However, researchers said it’s not clear whether periodontal disease actually causes dementia or other health problems.

Demmer said it could be explained by certain bacteria in the mouth--the oral microbiome.

"The oral microbiome is central. My core hypothesis is that bacteria in the mouth that cause periodontal disease, are also a cause of systemic outcomes (cardiovascular disease, dementia etc.)," he said via email.

"We use periodontal measures in many of our studies because they are a surrogate marker of chronic exposure to adverse oral bacteria."

Another link between periodontal disease and dementia was less direct, with diseases like diabetes serving as the intermediary cause.

"There is a robust body of literature suggesting that chronic periodontal infections might contribute to insulin resistance, prediabetes, incident diabetes and incident stroke," Demmer said. "Accordingly, insulin resistance, diabetes and stroke are strong predictors of future cognitive decline."

Demmer said his study shows only association between an unhealthy mouth and dementia, not cause and effect.

"Further study is needed to demonstrate the link between microbes in your mouth and dementia, and to understand if treatment for gum disease can prevent dementia," he added.

CNN reported that researchers tracked 8,275 people for an average of 18 years for the study, and 1,596 people developed dementia during the study period. Of the people who had healthy gums and all their teeth at the start, 264 out of 1,826 developed dementia by the end of the study.

Of participants with mild gum disease at the start, 623 out of 3,470, developed dementia. For participants with severe gum disease, 306 out of 1,368, or 22%, developed dementia.

The study accounted for other factors that could affect dementia risk, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle Santa spreading cheer in Tennessee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.

News

Woman charged with attempted homicide after June ‘brawl’ in Nashville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nashville investigators have arrested a woman linked to a fight that took place in the city June 19.

News

Nashville man accused of robbing Dollar General with knife

Updated: 50 minutes ago
According to Metro Police, the suspect entered the store and walked up to the cashier, demanding cash.

News

Tennessee family looking for kidney donor for toddler

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Middle Tennessee family is putting a call out for a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge engineers power-up NASA’s Mars Rover

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re heading inside the lab that most people never get to see.

News

South Carolina State Fair to be drive-thru

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Carolina has turned its state fair into a drive-thru event for the first time ever to combat COVID-19 and still give back to the community.

News

West Tenn. senator accused of using federal grant money for honeymoon, other expenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
State Senator Katrina Robinson was arrested for theft and embezzlement involving government programs, and wire fraud.

News

Family mourns after mother, son drown in Mississippi River

Updated: 1 hours ago
A mother of seven children drowned with her three-year-old son in the Mississippi River Saturday.

News

Alabama senior care doctor booked on “peeping tom” charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
A doctor in Birmingham, Alabama has been arrested and jailed on “peeping tom” charges.

News

‘Faulty data’ used to issue mask mandate according to lawsuit against Knox County, health dept. and health board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs mentioned during a Wednesday meeting that Knox County and the Knox County Board of Health were being sued.