Gum health linked to dementia, study says

(CNN/WVLT) - While gum disease may be painful and can even lead to loss of teeth, a new study claims it can have further reach than just with oral health.

A new study published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, claims there is a link between stages of periodontal disease, and mild cognitive impairment and dementia 20 years later.

"We looked at people's dental health over a 20-year period and found that people with the most severe gum disease at the start of our study had about twice the risk for mild cognitive impairment or dementia by the end," said study author Ryan Demmer, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis.

CNN reported that people with more advanced periodontal disease have been found to be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, chronic respiratory disease, pregnancy complications and dementia. However, researchers said it’s not clear whether periodontal disease actually causes dementia or other health problems.

Demmer said it could be explained by certain bacteria in the mouth--the oral microbiome.

"The oral microbiome is central. My core hypothesis is that bacteria in the mouth that cause periodontal disease, are also a cause of systemic outcomes (cardiovascular disease, dementia etc.)," he said via email.

"We use periodontal measures in many of our studies because they are a surrogate marker of chronic exposure to adverse oral bacteria."

Another link between periodontal disease and dementia was less direct, with diseases like diabetes serving as the intermediary cause.

"There is a robust body of literature suggesting that chronic periodontal infections might contribute to insulin resistance, prediabetes, incident diabetes and incident stroke," Demmer said. "Accordingly, insulin resistance, diabetes and stroke are strong predictors of future cognitive decline."

Demmer said his study shows only association between an unhealthy mouth and dementia, not cause and effect.

"Further study is needed to demonstrate the link between microbes in your mouth and dementia, and to understand if treatment for gum disease can prevent dementia," he added.

CNN reported that researchers tracked 8,275 people for an average of 18 years for the study, and 1,596 people developed dementia during the study period. Of the people who had healthy gums and all their teeth at the start, 264 out of 1,826 developed dementia by the end of the study.

Of participants with mild gum disease at the start, 623 out of 3,470, developed dementia. For participants with severe gum disease, 306 out of 1,368, or 22%, developed dementia.

The study accounted for other factors that could affect dementia risk, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking.

