Advertisement

Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain will soak drivers on the way home from work this afternoon & evening. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT continuing area-wide through 8 o’clock Eastern Thursday.

Rain continues overnight into early Friday. Then rain chances are very on-and-off Friday and Saturday.

The threat for rain fades quickly on Sunday, lasting through the start of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Many of us already picked up some early afternoon rain, which dropped the temperatures a few degrees. With some sunshine peaking out at the start of the WEATHER ALERT, the humidity will be very intense and somewhat uncomfortable.

Storms come through in distinct bands, meaning you’ll see them coming from the west and moving towards the east. The bands of non-severe thunderstorms pack a punch of very heavy and gusty downpours. Many could get over one inch of rain Thursday afternoon alone.

The worst of the storms wrap up by 8:00 p.m. The alert ends then, but the rain should continue (albeit lighter) until most go to bed.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday morning starts out rainy. Showers are very likely before dawn, up until noon. It will be warm with some sunshine; we’re shooting for 90° in Knoxville. Watch out for high water, even though it’s not an all-day type of rain.

Rain’s chances continue Saturday, especially in our eastern counties. Then the storms pull way north on a mostly dry Sunday. That leaves us plentiful sunshine and only an isolated shower threat. It will be slightly less muggy and hot; it’s a great day to get outside Sunday!

Heavy rain the next few days
Heavy rain the next few days(WVLT)

Rain is returning Monday, but it will actually keep Isaias away from the Smokies and our region. The storm should bend back eastwards.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heavy rain, some stronger storms at times

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times starting today, bringing some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times. Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

Forecast

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.

WVLT

Skies become partly cloudy tonight, isolated showers possible

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

Latest News

WVLT

Scattered showers and storms will develop over the next few hours

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered rain chances this afternoon, more to come this week.

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

Forecast

Spotty pop-up storms possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.

Forecast

More rain, below average temperatures expected next week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Strong downpours, lots of lightning, for Friday evening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Stormy weather is back for many of us this afternoon - but not everyone is getting rain. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT running from 3:00-8:00 p.m.