Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain will soak drivers on the way home from work this afternoon & evening. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT continuing area-wide through 8 o’clock Eastern Thursday.

Rain continues overnight into early Friday. Then rain chances are very on-and-off Friday and Saturday.

The threat for rain fades quickly on Sunday, lasting through the start of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Many of us already picked up some early afternoon rain, which dropped the temperatures a few degrees. With some sunshine peaking out at the start of the WEATHER ALERT, the humidity will be very intense and somewhat uncomfortable.

Storms come through in distinct bands, meaning you’ll see them coming from the west and moving towards the east. The bands of non-severe thunderstorms pack a punch of very heavy and gusty downpours. Many could get over one inch of rain Thursday afternoon alone.

The worst of the storms wrap up by 8:00 p.m. The alert ends then, but the rain should continue (albeit lighter) until most go to bed.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday morning starts out rainy. Showers are very likely before dawn, up until noon. It will be warm with some sunshine; we’re shooting for 90° in Knoxville. Watch out for high water, even though it’s not an all-day type of rain.

Rain’s chances continue Saturday, especially in our eastern counties. Then the storms pull way north on a mostly dry Sunday. That leaves us plentiful sunshine and only an isolated shower threat. It will be slightly less muggy and hot; it’s a great day to get outside Sunday!

Heavy rain the next few days (WVLT)

Rain is returning Monday, but it will actually keep Isaias away from the Smokies and our region. The storm should bend back eastwards.

The only real changes to the extended forecast – which heads into August – is lowering the rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App Apple Users Android Users

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.