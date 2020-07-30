Heavy rain, some stronger storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times starting today, bringing some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times. Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with isolated rain popping up at times, and a low around 74 degrees. It’s a warm, stuffy morning.

Scattered rain and storms are popping up midday through the early afternoon, ahead of batches of storms that will move east across our area this afternoon to evening. The high will be around 90 degrees ahead of the storms, and feel about 8 degrees hotter in the shade with the humidity cranked up!

The WVLT Weather Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds goes from 4 to 8 p.m. The first part of that is mostly west of Interstate 75. Storms are in the Knoxville area from roughly 4 to 6 p.m. Then the heavy rain moves east to the mountains and the NE part of Tennessee for the end of the alert. We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms, with some receiving more than 1 inch of rain today.

Time and location for the WVLT Weather Alert Thursday (WVLT)

We’ll have some more storms at times behind this leading edge, so it doesn’t just come to an end. Scattered batches move through at times tonight as well, with a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with on and off rain and storms scattered throughout the day. The high will be around 87 degrees, with a 60% coverage all day.

New flooding risks continue through Saturday, but luckily the coverage is slowly stepping down. We’ll have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms throughout the day. The high will be around 89 degrees.

Sunday comes with a few storms popping up at times, mainly outlining the valley and isolated in the lower elevations.

We’ll have some scattered rain and storms popping up at times to start next week, but we are looking at mid-week break in humidity which does us a big favor to cool the morning a bit more and make the afternoons very comfortable ... even if it is just brief, it’s a nice break during the summer.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

