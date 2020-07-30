Advertisement

Heavy rain, some stronger storms at times

We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times starting today, bringing some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times. Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.
Batches Of Heavy Rain, Strong Storms
Batches Of Heavy Rain, Strong Storms(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times starting today, bringing some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times. Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with isolated rain popping up at times, and a low around 74 degrees. It’s a warm, stuffy morning.

Scattered rain and storms are popping up midday through the early afternoon, ahead of batches of storms that will move east across our area this afternoon to evening. The high will be around 90 degrees ahead of the storms, and feel about 8 degrees hotter in the shade with the humidity cranked up!

The WVLT Weather Alert for heavy rain and gusty winds goes from 4 to 8 p.m. The first part of that is mostly west of Interstate 75. Storms are in the Knoxville area from roughly 4 to 6 p.m. Then the heavy rain moves east to the mountains and the NE part of Tennessee for the end of the alert. We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms, with some receiving more than 1 inch of rain today.

Time and location for the WVLT Weather Alert Thursday
Time and location for the WVLT Weather Alert Thursday(WVLT)

We’ll have some more storms at times behind this leading edge, so it doesn’t just come to an end. Scattered batches move through at times tonight as well, with a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with on and off rain and storms scattered throughout the day. The high will be around 87 degrees, with a 60% coverage all day.

New flooding risks continue through Saturday, but luckily the coverage is slowly stepping down. We’ll have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms throughout the day. The high will be around 89 degrees.

Sunday comes with a few storms popping up at times, mainly outlining the valley and isolated in the lower elevations.

We’ll have some scattered rain and storms popping up at times to start next week, but we are looking at mid-week break in humidity which does us a big favor to cool the morning a bit more and make the afternoons very comfortable ... even if it is just brief, it’s a nice break during the summer.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

Forecast

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.

WVLT

Skies become partly cloudy tonight, isolated showers possible

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

WVLT

Scattered showers and storms will develop over the next few hours

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered rain chances this afternoon, more to come this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

Forecast

Spotty pop-up storms possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.

Forecast

More rain, below average temperatures expected next week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Strong downpours, lots of lightning, for Friday evening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Stormy weather is back for many of us this afternoon - but not everyone is getting rain. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT running from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Weather

Storms through Friday night

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT