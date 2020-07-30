Advertisement

Kentucky unemployment system breached for 2nd time in three months

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has learned there has been another data breach in the state’s unemployment system.

This the second time the system’s been breached in the last three months. The last breach took place back in April. In both cases, the person who reported it said they could see the personal information of people filing unemployment claims.

It comes as the state is continuing to deal with a record number of unemployment claims, numerous delays and the firing of the state’s unemployment director.

So far, state leaders say they’re unaware of anyone being financially harmed by the breach.

The Labor Cabinet released this statement about the latest breach:

On July 27, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., the Office of Unemployment Insurance was notified that a claimant had seen information pertaining to another individual claimant while navigating his own unemployment application in the OUI online system. The information seen by the claimant was another individual’s employer information and information about the individual’s health. At no time, was the other individual’s name, social security number, or other personally identifying information available. Out of an abundance of caution, OUI has reported this potential breach while the Office of Technology Services investigates the circumstances that allowed a claimant to see the information pertaining to another individual claimant. Once the Office of Technology determines the cause of the potential breach, actions will be taken to prevent this type of incident in the future.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly 20K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The latest data showed new unemployment claims decreased for the week ending in July 25.

News

Tennessee high court hearing Thursday on mail vote expansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The hearing comes on the last day to request absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election.

News

Kentucky woman mistakenly planted seeds from China and this is what happened

Updated: 1 hours ago
A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

News

Officials searching for missing Knox County man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

Latest News

Breaking News

Missing 21-month-old Monroe County boy found safe, mother arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 21-month-old Monroe County boy was found safe Thursday morning.

Forecast

Heavy rain, some stronger storms at times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have batches of rain and storms moving through at times starting today, bringing some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times. Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

News

Louisville police officers save baby in deadly police chase

Updated: 6 hours ago
The three officers had to cut the baby out of the car and car seat, rushing her to an ambulance and blocking off roads to reach the hospital.

News

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

News

‘Faulty data’ used to issue mask mandate according to lawsuit against Knox County, health dept. and health board

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs mentioned during a Wednesday meeting that Knox County and the Knox County Board of Health were being sued.

News

Knox County Board of Health orders bars to close

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Knox County Board of Health voted “yes” on an order to close bars.