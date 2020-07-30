Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Knox County, health department relied on “faulty data” to issue mask mandate

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs mentioned during a Wednesday meeting that Knox County and the Knox County Board of Health were being sued.
(Source: WFIE/Gray News)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County and the Knox County Health Department face a lawsuit over the county’s mask mandate.

Knox County issued the mandate July 1, which went into effect July 3. It faced opposition from some, including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs who said “mandates such as this set a terrible precedent for government overreach.”

Jacobs mentioned during a Wednesday, July 29 meeting that Knox County and the Knox County Board of Health were being sued over the mandate.

According to documents obtained by WVLT News, Dr. Steven J. Smith and Dr. Jason J. Hall filed the suit July 24 in Chancery Court against Knox County, the Knox County Health Department, the Knox County Board of Health, Dr. Martha Buchanan and Board of Health Chair Jack Gotcher.

The suit alleges the mask mandate violates their rights, and the defendants “seek judicial review, discovery ability, and other tools afforded to them under Tennessee law and the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure.”

The suit goes on to say that the county “relied on faulty data which includes false positives for the support and adoption” of the mandate. The health department said Wednesday that false-positive test results are counted as positive because there is no way to determine which test was correct. This means if a person takes two tests and one is negative and one is positive, the department counts it as positive.

The health board said Wednesday night that data shows the mask mandate appears to be leading to a plateau in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Jacobs called an executive session set for Monday to discuss the lawsuit.

