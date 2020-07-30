Knox County Board of Health orders bars to close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health voted “yes” on an order to close bars to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses affected by the order include any establishment with 50% or more of the company’s revenue generated by the sale of alcohol.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. August 3 and expires August 20 at 12:01 a.m.

“I am grateful for the robust discussion by the medical professionals on the Board of Health,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement. “Navigating a global pandemic is something none of us have ever done before. Tonight’s actions are a step in the right direction. It’s important to remember that it’s the pandemic that is hurting our economy, not our efforts to curb it.”

Seven members of the board voted in favor of the measure with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs casting the only dissenting vote.

