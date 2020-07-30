Loudon County investigators on the scene of a shooting incident

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a shooting incident Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report that a man had been shot near Ford Road in Northern Loudon County around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday

“Deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard where the 911 call originated. Priority EMS transported the victim to a Knoxville hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

LCSO says a “person of interest” is in custody and being questioned.

Criminal Investigation Detectives are on scene of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

