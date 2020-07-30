“Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and 5 other classic Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix’s streaming platform in the U.S. this year, according to Netflix officials.

CBS News reported that Black sitcoms including Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One will all make their way to Netflix by October 15.

“Time to pop bottles,” tweeted Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account, followed by a list of the titles and the dates the comedies will hit the platform.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

The Twitter account released video featuring some of the shows’ biggest stars to announce the news.

In the video, the actors emphasized that a new generation will now be able to watch and enjoy the iconic programs. They also thanked fans of the shows for requesting the sitcoms be added to Netflix — telling them that their efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

“A little birdie over at Strong Black Lead told me ...” Golden Brooks said as the video cuts to Marcus T. Paulk finishing her thought, “... that you guys have literally been asking for these shows for, like, years, years, like, and years.”

Netflix also acknowledged fans’ longtime efforts in a post on the company’s blog.

“These classics have been at the top of our members’ wishlists — and ours’ — for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them,” said Bradley Edwards, Netflix manager of content acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, manager of Strong Black Lead, in a joint statement. “From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen ...”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBSN. All rights reserved.