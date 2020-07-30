Advertisement

Motorcycle Santa spreading cheer in Tennessee

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Santa is out and about on a motorcycle in Middle Tennessee, spreading cheer a little early due to the pandemic.

“After 2020 rolled in, so many people became unhappy, the cheer level dropped, there is sadness, there’s all kind of stuff happening that we sure don’t need, but it’s here,” said AJ Wolf, known as Motorcycle Santa.

WTVF reported that Wolf has decked out his motorcycle and been entertaining at Christmas-time for seven years. His wife encouraged him to start the practice a little early this year.

“She said ‘honey, you need to go out get the reindeer bike and just go and wave to people and get (them to) cheer up, spread some cheer honey, do it somehow,’” he said.

He’s ridden his motorcycle to Walmart, the highway and around the block, where a group of kids live.

“Here’s the thing, we have so many little ones from the time they are able to walk, they want to run up and see Santa... even the parents they look at this and they get worse than kids get,” he said.

Motorcycle Santa added a new message to his bike this summer to bring extra cheer during the public health crisis.

“It says ‘Santa putting cheer in gear and it all starts here’ which is in a red heart,” he said.

