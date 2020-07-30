Mount Juliet first responders exposed to hazardous chemicals during call

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mount Juliet Police Department said several first responders were exposed to hazardous chemicals while performing medical efforts Thursday.

According to MJPD, “3 firefighters, 2 medics, and 2 police officers were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.”

The first responders were providing medical attention to a man who was unresponsive in his car located behind the Mount Juliet Library. While aiding the man, the crews were potentially exposed to a chemical in his possession.

“Preliminary indications lead us to believe that the hazardous chemical was used to facilitate a suicide.” the police department said.

All first responders were reportedly unharmed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.