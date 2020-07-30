Murfreesboro police searching for missing, endangered man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to MPD, Manda Chungu, 38, is “missing and possibly suicidal.” Police said the man left a note in his uncle’s mailbox threatening to kill himself.

Chungu is described as a black male around 5′5″ weighing 152 pounds.

If you have seen Chungu or know where he might be, you are asked to contact Detective Julia Cox at 629.201.5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.

