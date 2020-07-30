Advertisement

Murfreesboro police searching for missing, endangered man

According to MPD, Manda Chungu is “missing and possibly suicidal."
Manda Chungu is missing and endangered
Manda Chungu is missing and endangered(James Abbott | Murfreesboro Police Dept)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

According to MPD, Manda Chungu, 38, is “missing and possibly suicidal.” Police said the man left a note in his uncle’s mailbox threatening to kill himself.

Chungu is described as a black male around 5′5″ weighing 152 pounds.

If you have seen Chungu or know where he might be, you are asked to contact Detective Julia Cox at 629.201.5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

News

SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

News

Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.

News

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

Updated: 12 minutes ago
UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."

News

Eight teens arrested, five cars recovered in Nashville carjackings

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Eight teenagers between 14 and 17 were arrested in connection to multiple Nashville carjackings.

Latest News

News

“Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and 5 other classic Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix this year

Updated: 16 minutes ago
CBS News reported that Black sitcoms including Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One will all make their way to Netflix by October 15.

News

People aren’t shaving as frequently, brands say

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The pandemic has shifted priorities and shopping habits, including personal hygiene. Some brands say that sales in shave care products have fallen, likely because consumers are shaving less.

News

Botox could help with depression, study claims

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Botox might do more than ease signs of aging. A recent study claims it could help with depression, as well.

News

Study claims to have solved ‘mystery’ of Stonehenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Where did the stones that make up Stonehenge come from? A new study claims to have the answer.

News

Florida couple charged after violating quarantine, testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida couple was arrested after investigators said they violated a quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.