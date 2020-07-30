Advertisement

Nashville man accused of robbing Dollar General with knife

According to Metro Police, the suspect entered the store and walked up to the cashier demanding cash.
man holding a knife robbed a Nashville Dollar General store, according to Metro police.
man holding a knife robbed a Nashville Dollar General store, according to Metro police.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) - A Nashville man is accused of robbing a Dollar General with a knife Monday.

WKRN reported that the incident took place around 9 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General in the 3000 block of Gallatin Pike.

According to Metro Police, the suspect entered the store and walked up to the cashier demanding cash. Police said the man left the store on foot.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKRN. All rights reserved.

