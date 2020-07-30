New movie theater coming to Bristol despite pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL/WVLT) - While movie theaters and chains are seeing a shaky economic future amid the pandemic, one theater is just getting started in Bristol, Virginia.

According to a Facebook post, Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 is moving into the old Tinseltown Bristol location.

COMING SOON - Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 (in the former Tinseltown Bristol location). Follow us on Facebook for more information and updates. www.LegacyTheaters.com Posted by Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Tinseltown closed its doors for good in the midst of the pandemic.

You can follow the Legacy Theaters Facebook page for more updates.

