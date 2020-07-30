New movie theater coming to Bristol despite pandemic
A new movie theater is coming to Bristol soon.
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL/WVLT) - While movie theaters and chains are seeing a shaky economic future amid the pandemic, one theater is just getting started in Bristol, Virginia.
According to a Facebook post, Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 is moving into the old Tinseltown Bristol location.
Tinseltown closed its doors for good in the midst of the pandemic.
