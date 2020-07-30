Advertisement

Officials searching for missing Knox County man

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.
William E. Maddox, was last seen leaving his home around 8a.m. on July 29, 2020. /
William E. Maddox, was last seen leaving his home around 8a.m. on July 29, 2020. /(KCSO)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to KCSO, William E. Maddox was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m. on July 29. Maddox was driving a 2006 gray Infinity q37 with Tennessee tag 758-CXV. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a white striped shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Maddox or his whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective K. McFarland.

