Officials searching for missing Knox County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to KCSO, William E. Maddox was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m. on July 29. Maddox was driving a 2006 gray Infinity q37 with Tennessee tag 758-CXV. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a white striped shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Maddox or his whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-2243 and ask for Detective K. McFarland.

