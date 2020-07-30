Old South Knoxville drive-in sign now serves as relic of a simpler time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For decades, the drive-in movie was the place to go on a weekend night with a date or family, but sadly those days are all but gone around the country.

However, the remnants of one East Tennessee place still exists.

When work crews were making way for a Walmart in South Knoxville in 1992, Neil Melton was wondering what would happen to the two-story marquee of Chapman Drive-In.

He coaxed the owners to sell it to him. The sign now sits in his own backyard stretching high above his house.

There’s no smell of popcorn anymore, but seeing it brings back a yearning for the good ole’ days and simpler times.

Neil doesn’t offer tours, but you can’t miss it if you’re heading east on Emory Road almost to Blaine

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.