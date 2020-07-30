One killed, deputy injured in crash in Maynardville
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.
According to THP, the deputy was injured and transported for treatment.
State Route 33 was partially closed as of 6:30 p.m.
THP said more information would be released as it becomes available.
