One killed, deputy injured in crash in Maynardville

(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.

According to THP, the deputy was injured and transported for treatment.

State Route 33 was partially closed as of 6:30 p.m.

THP said more information would be released as it becomes available.

