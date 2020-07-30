People aren’t shaving as frequently, brands say

(CNN/WVLT) - The pandemic has shifted priorities and shopping habits, including personal hygiene. Some brands say that sales in shave care products have fallen, likely because consumers are shaving less.

CNN reported that Procter & Gamble, which owns Gillette and Venus razors and Braun electric shavers, said sales have fallen in those areas because customers are shaving less frequently in some markets.

However, people are putting their money into other items of P&G’s business, such as cleaning and dish washing.

The company, which makes brands like Tide detergent, Dawn soap and Charmin toilet paper, said Thursday that sales rose 5 percent to $17.7 billion in three months compared with the same length of time last year.

