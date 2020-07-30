Advertisement

Police: Victim in deadly triple Memphis shooting forced to play dead after witnessing suspect shoot others

A Memphis man was forced to play dead after he allegedly witnessed a suspect shoot multiple men in the head several times.
Terrell Jones is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
Terrell Jones is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.(Tillman Police)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A Memphis man was forced to play dead after he allegedly witnessed a suspect shoot multiple men in the head several times.

WREG reported that one man was arrested and charged with first degree murder following a triple shooting in Binghampton.

According to police, first responders arrived to the scene near the 2800 block of Nathan after a man showed up at the Tillman Police Station suffering gun shot wounds July 13 around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered two men identified as James Brown and James Smith dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch.

The suspected shooter, Terrell Jones, 29, was arrested Wednesday. The surviving victim told police Jones started shooting after a game of dice that evening.

He said Jones shot him and he played dead, hoping he wouldn’t be killed.

According to the victim, Jones shot both Brown and Smith multiple times in the head.ones reportedly went through everyone’s pockets before he fled the scene.

Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

News

New movie theater coming to Bristol despite pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A new movie theater is coming to Bristol soon.

News

Mount Juliet first responders exposed to hazardous chemicals during call

Updated: 38 minutes ago
While aiding the man, the crews were potentially exposed to a chemical in the possession of the deceased man.

News

Connecticut man accused of beheading landlord with sword after rent dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerry David Thompson, 42, was arrested Monday after police discovered the body of his landlord slashed to death and decapitated in his home

Latest News

News

Connecticut man accused of beheading landlord with sword after rent dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerry David Thompson, 42, was arrested Monday after police discovered the body of his landlord slashed to death and decapitated in his home

News

What are Tennesseans eating during the pandemic?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Data that showed fast-food transactions have increased by more than 60 from pre-pandemic levels.

News

Tennessee 13-year-old charged after reportedly shooting teen on playground

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 13-year-old suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, but later returned and turned himself in.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Winners to be announced for Knox County Neighborhoods dog park grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Knoxville announced there is one more week to nominate your Knoxville or Knox Co. neighborhood for a new dog park.

News

7 kids, 2 staff members positive for COVID-19 at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven kids and two staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home have tested positive for COVID-19.