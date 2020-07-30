Police: Victim in deadly triple Memphis shooting forced to play dead after witnessing suspect shoot others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A Memphis man was forced to play dead after he allegedly witnessed a suspect shoot multiple men in the head several times.

WREG reported that one man was arrested and charged with first degree murder following a triple shooting in Binghampton.

According to police, first responders arrived to the scene near the 2800 block of Nathan after a man showed up at the Tillman Police Station suffering gun shot wounds July 13 around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered two men identified as James Brown and James Smith dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch.

The suspected shooter, Terrell Jones, 29, was arrested Wednesday. The surviving victim told police Jones started shooting after a game of dice that evening.

He said Jones shot him and he played dead, hoping he wouldn’t be killed.

According to the victim, Jones shot both Brown and Smith multiple times in the head.ones reportedly went through everyone’s pockets before he fled the scene.

Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

