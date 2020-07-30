Advertisement

Polling locations moved in Knox County ahead of Election Day

The Knox County Election Commission announced two polling places have been changed ahead of Election Day on Aug. 6.
Voting
Voting(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Election Day polling location for Precinct 56 has been relocated to Copper Ridge Elementary School located at E. Brushy Valley Road. Precinct 34 is relocated to Central High School located at 5321 Jacksboro Pike.

All registered voters in both precincts have been mailed postcards notifying them of the change to their respective polling place, according to the Election Commission.

For a full list of polling locations click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights eserved.

