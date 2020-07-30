Advertisement

President Trump suggests delaying election

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election in a Tweet.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WVLT/AP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday in a Tweet suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump said he believes increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in fraud, but did not offer evidence to support the claim.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” said Trump.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

