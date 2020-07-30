President Trump suggests delaying election

WASHINGTON (WVLT/AP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday in a Tweet suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump said he believes increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in fraud, but did not offer evidence to support the claim.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” said Trump.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

