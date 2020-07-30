Advertisement

RAM to hold Knoxville clinic

Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Knoxville August 1-2.
Remote Area Medical
Remote Area Medical(Canva)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Knoxville August 1-2.

The appointment-only clinic will offer free dental, medical, and vision services at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.

Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

“RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide as much care to those in need during this time,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “People are in need more than ever, and we are glad to once again provide these important services.”

According to RAM, appointments at the clinic are already full.

RAM clinics open registration for appointments two weeks in advance. To learn more and see a full schedule of upcoming clinics click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

