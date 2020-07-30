Study claims to have solved ‘mystery’ of Stonehenge

(WVLT/CBS) - Where did the stones that makeup Stonehenge come from? A new study claims to have the answer.

The paper, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, found that most of the giant stones, known as sarsens, appear to share a common origin 16 miles away in West Woods.

CBS News reported that the findings boost the theory that the megaliths were brought to Stonehenge around the same time in 2,500 BC. It contradicts the previous idea that one large sarsen, the Heel Stone, came from the immediate vicinity of the site and was put up before the others.

Lead author of the study, David Nash a professor of physical geography at the University of Brighton, said the technology required to examine the stones did not exist until recently. He and his team used portable x-rays to analyze the chemical composition of the rocks, which are 99 percent silica but contain traces of other elements.

“That showed us that most of the stones have a common chemistry, which led us to identify that we’re looking for one main source here,” said Nash. They also examined two core samples from one of the stones obtained in 1958, but which went missing and did not resurface until 2018 and 2019.

CBS News reported that previous work found Stonehenge’s smaller “bluestones” came from Wales, about 160 miles to the west, and the new study said that they and the sarsens were placed at the same time.

"So it must have been an enormous endeavor going on at that time," said Nash. "Stonehenge is like a convergence of materials being brought in from different places."

While they can know where the stones came from, the site’s significance remains a mystery.

"I think you're looking at a very organized society there," added Nash.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.