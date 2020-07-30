Advertisement

Study claims to have solved ‘mystery’ of Stonehenge

Where did the stones that make up Stonehenge come from? A new study claims to have the answer.
In this Sunday, June 21, 2015 file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, near Salisbury, England
In this Sunday, June 21, 2015 file photo, the sun rises as thousands of revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, near Salisbury, England((AP Photo/Tim Ireland, file))
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - Where did the stones that makeup Stonehenge come from? A new study claims to have the answer.

The paper, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, found that most of the giant stones, known as sarsens, appear to share a common origin 16 miles away in West Woods.

CBS News reported that the findings boost the theory that the megaliths were brought to Stonehenge around the same time in 2,500 BC. It contradicts the previous idea that one large sarsen, the Heel Stone, came from the immediate vicinity of the site and was put up before the others.

Lead author of the study, David Nash a professor of physical geography at the University of Brighton, said the technology required to examine the stones did not exist until recently. He and his team used portable x-rays to analyze the chemical composition of the rocks, which are 99 percent silica but contain traces of other elements.

“That showed us that most of the stones have a common chemistry, which led us to identify that we’re looking for one main source here,” said Nash. They also examined two core samples from one of the stones obtained in 1958, but which went missing and did not resurface until 2018 and 2019.

CBS News reported that previous work found Stonehenge’s smaller “bluestones” came from Wales, about 160 miles to the west, and the new study said that they and the sarsens were placed at the same time.

"So it must have been an enormous endeavor going on at that time," said Nash. "Stonehenge is like a convergence of materials being brought in from different places."

While they can know where the stones came from, the site’s significance remains a mystery.

"I think you're looking at a very organized society there," added Nash.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy weather late Thursday, more sun next week

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Flooding is a risk moving forward, and we have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 8 p.m. today as we monitor the stronger storms.

News

SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEC announces 10 game conference-only season

News

Dollywood makes list of Top 25 theme parks in the world

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dollywood is number 8 on a list of “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards” for worldwide theme parks, right behind several Disney parks, Puy du Fou in France and Tivoli Gardens in Denmark.

News

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

Updated: 14 minutes ago
UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."

News

Eight teens arrested, five cars recovered in Nashville carjackings

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Eight teenagers between 14 and 17 were arrested in connection to multiple Nashville carjackings.

Latest News

News

“Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and 5 other classic Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix this year

Updated: 19 minutes ago
CBS News reported that Black sitcoms including Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One will all make their way to Netflix by October 15.

News

People aren’t shaving as frequently, brands say

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The pandemic has shifted priorities and shopping habits, including personal hygiene. Some brands say that sales in shave care products have fallen, likely because consumers are shaving less.

News

Botox could help with depression, study claims

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Botox might do more than ease signs of aging. A recent study claims it could help with depression, as well.

News

Murfreesboro police searching for missing, endangered man

Updated: 21 minutes ago
According to MPD, Manda Chungu is “missing and possibly suicidal”.

News

Florida couple charged after violating quarantine, testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Florida couple was arrested after investigators said they violated a quarantine order after testing positive for COVID-19.