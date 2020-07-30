Tennessee 13-year-old charged after reportedly shooting teen on playground

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police said a 13-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after reportedly shooting another teenager at a playground.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Sleepy Hollow subdivision of Springfield. According to reports, officers found a 15-year-old who was shot in the chest. The teenager was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 13-year-old suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, but later returned and turned himself in.

The suspect was transported to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Facility. The incident is currently under investigation.

