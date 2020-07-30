Advertisement

Tennessee family looking for kidney donor for toddler

A Middle Tennessee family is putting a call out for a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.
2-year-old Diego Reyes with his dad outside of their Clarksville home.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Middle Tennessee family is putting a call out for a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son.

Diego Reyes may look healthy, but his parents said he has a rare disease known as Denys-Drash syndrome, and he needs a kidney.

“It’ll make his kidneys fail probably before the age of five,” mom Brittany Reyes told WTVF. Reyes currently takes five different medications every day and visits the doctor regularly for tests and checkups. He’s also had two surgeries already.

Diego is O positive, and, despite having five siblings, no family members are able to donate.

WTVF reported the family hopes to get Diego a transplant within the next year.

You can check if you're a match by answering this survey.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

