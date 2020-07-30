Tennessee State Parks host virtual bike ride across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee State Parks announced the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee will be a virtual event this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This is a great event for cyclists across our state, and the virtual format will allow everyone to participate while still practicing social distancing,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “It’s a way to maintain personal goals but still follow safety guidelines in light of COVID-19.”

The new virtual format will allow riders to log their miles throughout the month of September on lovetoride.net, as a part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club.

The goal of the event is to have participants ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis, in the month of September.

Since this year is the 31st annual Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee, the club has a goal of 31,000 miles collectively. The virtual ride encourages riders to keep riding with shared goals in an online community and with shared routes across the state.

The cost to participate is $150. All participants will receive the following:

Access to trusted routes from past BRAT rides at multiple Tennessee State Parks through Ride with GPS

2020 BRAT jersey and T-shirt

Eligibility to win prizes throughout September

Access to invitation-only small group rides located across the state of Tennessee with the BRAT director

The opportunity to build your own cycling vacation around the provided routes with lodging at Tennessee State Parks

The opportunity to enjoy park activities and guided programs just like you would at the normal Bike Ride Across Tennessee

Individuals interested in the event do not have to live in Tennessee to participate.

Proceeds from the virtual ride will benefit the development and protection of the Cumberland Trail, a 300-mile-long footpath down the eastern edge of the Cumberland Mountains, and the Tennessee Park Rangers Association, which provides scholarships and training for park rangers throughout the state to continue education in order to provide the highest level of protection for Tennessee State Parks.

