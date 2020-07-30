THP pays troopers more than $850K in overtime for June protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers accumulated $850,689 in overtime pay during protests in Nashville in June.

According to THP, the number relates only to protests and working at the Capitol building, where many troopers worked overnight during the protests.

Nearly $28,000 was reportedly spent on travel expenses for troopers from other counties to be brought in to assist with the protests.

The numbers only refer to June which officials said could mean thousands more in overtime pay for the protests that continued into July.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.