TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport

The changes will be made while crews begin constructing the bridge over the new Tesla Boulevard extension.
Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an upcoming traffic shift in Blount County.

On Monday, August 3, the southbound lanes of Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport will be shifted off the current alignment and onto a temporary alignment.

According to TDOT, on Tuesday, August 4, the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway will be shifted off to the temporary alignment.

The changes will be made while crews begin constructing the bridge over the new Tesla Boulevard extension.

TDOT officials said the schedule of the construction will be impacted by weather.

