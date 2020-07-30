Advertisement

Two arrested in Roane Co. on drug and weapon possession charges

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest came after deputies discovered "a handgun, suspected drugs packaged for resale, and cash suspected of being proceeds derived from illegal drug activity” during a traffic stop.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested and charged with possession of meth and heroin in Roane County Wednesday.

Both people have been booked into the Roane County Detention Facility on charges of possession of meth and heroin with intent to resale, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and other charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.

