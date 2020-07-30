Advertisement

United Way, UPS announce new efforts to combat human trafficking

(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United Way Worldwide will make a renewed push to stop human trafficking.

Louisville is one of four cities to participate in the new program.

The collaboration will work to identify the needs and gaps at the community level for housing, services, training and policy.

One of the main goals will be to expand the Truckers Against Trafficking Program which aims to help UPS drivers spot signs of trafficking and how to report them.

The partnership is fueled by a $3 million fund, seeded by UPS employees who provided charitable contributions for these efforts for the past two years as part of the organization’s giving program.

