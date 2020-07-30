Unordered seeds delivered to Greeneville residents

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greeneville Police Department is warning residents after they say unordered seeds that appear to be from China are being delivered in the community.

“You may have seen on the news that packages of seeds are appearing in mailboxes all over the country. They are mailed from China. We are now seeing these locally. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, if you receive any of these, DO NOT plant them,” said GPD on Facebook.

Anyone who receives the seeds should double bag them in Ziplock bags and mail them to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The address is:

Tennessee Department of Agriculture,

P.O. Box 40627, Nashville, TN 37204.

