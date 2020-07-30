Watch: Bear climbs onto porch in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Check this out! Eastern Kentucky has seen another bear sighting.

WYMT received videos Wednesday from David and Sharon Kennedy of a bear approaching and climbing onto their porch in Cumberland.

To report a bear sighting in your area call the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife or 1-800-25-ALERT.

