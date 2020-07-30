West Tenn. senator accused of using federal grant money for honeymoon, other expenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — State Senator Katrina Robinson was arrested for theft and embezzlement involving government programs, and wire fraud.

WREG reported that prosecutors with U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant’s office said a school Robinson founded, The Healthcare Institute, received more than $2.2 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2019. Robinson, a Democratic representative for Shelby County and southeast Memphis, is accused of stealing $600,000 from the school and compensating herself more than the grant allowed.

Investigators claimed she used the money to purchase a Jeep for her daughter, clothing, accessories, expenses related to her wedding and honeymoon and, later, legal fees for her divorce. She is also accused of using it for personal debts, student loans, travel and entertainment, a snow cone business operated by her kids and a state senate campaign.

WREG reported the criminal complaint will be presented to a federal jury to consider an indictment. If convicted, Robinson faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

In a public statement, Robinson said she was committed to serving her constituents.

“It is believed that if I were not in the position that I’m in, that if I did not champion the voices, the views and the faces that I represent, that I would not be in this moment right now with you today,” Robinson said.

The Senate Democratic Caucus released a statement Wednesday:

“It’s clear that Sen. Robinson’s work in the state legislature on behalf of her constituents is not in question here today. Just like every other American, Sen. Robinson deserves the presumption of innocence and due process under the law. Her case should be resolved by a court of law, not by the court of public opinion.”

