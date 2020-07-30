What are Tennesseans eating during the pandemic?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fast food has become more popular than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MX, a financial data company, released data that showed fast-food transactions have increased by more than 60 percent from pre-pandemic levels.

According to the report, Tennesseans are eating McDonald’s more than other fast food restaurants. Tennessee is one of the 43 states with McDonald’s at the top spot.

Chick-fil-A was the second most popular fast food restaurant for Tennesseans, with Wendy’s coming in third.

To see the full report, click here.

