Woman charged with attempted homicide after June ‘brawl’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville investigators have arrested a woman linked to a fight that took place in the city June 19.

WTVF reported the fight took place on 25th Avenue North in the early morning hours. According to an arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Renita Buford is seen in surveillance video assaulting a victim on the ground with other people.

Investigators said the victim was released from the hospital after having received 28 staples in her abdomen, as well as sustained trauma, an eye injury, a laceration to her liver and other injuries.

Buford was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted criminal homicide; she is being held in lieu of bond.

