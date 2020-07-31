99-year-old woman is world’s oldest pilot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 99-year-old woman from California is the world’s oldest flight instructor and active pilot.

KABC reported that Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson Sunday for NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport. Robina said she wanted to show seniors are strong, vital and can still contribute.

“I love getting people to experience what it’s like to lift off this Earth,” she said. “It is so good.”

KABC reported she took student Brandon Martini into the air, qualifying her for the world’s oldest pilot title.

“She taught me some things up there that I haven’t learned in well over 1,000 hours,” said Martini. “It was neat getting a new perspective from somebody who’s been flying so long.”

The previous record belonged to a man from Iowa who flew at age 98.

