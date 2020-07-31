Alcoa High School reports 3 possible new COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa City School officials announced three possible new COVID-19 cases at Alcoa High School on Friday.

Officials said two of the individuals were not in the building and had no contact with any individuals who had been in the high school. The third individual had been in the building. According to school officials, contact tracing has been completed and they determined the student had zero contacts.

All three individuals are currently quarantined as they await their results.

Last week, Alcoa Middle School reported a positive COVID-19 case. School officials said the individual is still in quarantine and doing well. The individual has reportedly not shown symptoms at this time.

