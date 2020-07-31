Advertisement

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Tropical Storm Isaias appears headed for the Florida coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias appears headed for the Florida coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By DANICA COTA
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) late Thursday and was centered about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east-southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

It was forecast pass over the southeastern Bahamas during the night, be near the central Bahamas late Friday and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

On Thursday while still a tropical storm, Isaias knocked out power, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people were rescued from floodwaters and one person remained missing. Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were left without power and water.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Two of those islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, were battered by Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hovered over the area for two days and killed at least 70 people, with more than 280 reported missing. People are still living in tents on both islands, and officials said crews were trying to remove leftover debris ahead of Isaias.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced late Thursday that he was relaxing a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the impending storm, but said a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be implemented starting Friday. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be allowed to be open as long as weather permitted.

“These are especially difficult days,” he said during an online news conference. “We need at this time the spirit of love and unity.”

Stephen Russell, director of the Bahamas’ emergency management agency, said there were no plans to evacuate people, but he urged those living in low-lying areas to seek shelter.

The Bahamas has reported more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases as it reopened to international tourism.

Given the pandemic, the prime minister urged young people booking hotel rooms to stay safe from the approaching storm to respect social distancing measures.

“Please do not engage in hurricane or COVID(-19) parties,” he said. “It can be devastating.”

Isaias was expected to produce 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US, China consulate closures deal losses to both nations

Updated: moments ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The United States and China have done more than strike symbolic blows in their escalating feud by shutting each other’s consulates.

National

Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

News

Report: Teenager killed in crash involving Union County deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed and a deputy was injured following a crash in Union County Thursday evening.

News

Roane County family of 6 ends up sick with COVID-19, warns neighbors it’s spreading in their area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
“I tell people the hardest part was when the person you depend on most, whether it’s your mother or your father or your husband, when they say I’m hurting so bad. I’m scared, it’s scary,” said Leona.

Latest News

News

TBI: Chattanooga man accused of raping child

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Chattanooga man has been arrested and faces several charges including rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

News

Fulmer says UT will work with officials on Neyland fan attendance

Updated: 2 hours ago
UT Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said the Southeastern Conference's decision on the 2020 football season was the result of "a tremendous amount of thought and discussion."

News

Tupelo Honey Cafe whips up biscuits for a cause

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Caroline Skinner, Chief of Staff for Tupelo Honey says they’ve raised more than $100,000 in the last 13 weeks.

News

Rural Metro: Lifestar called for one person in serious crash on Maynardville Hwy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rual Metro Fire is on the scene of a serious crash on Maynardville Highway.

News

Former Texas firefighter sentenced for uploading child porn while on duty

Updated: 2 hours ago
A former Texas firefighter was sentenced to 18 years in prison for uploading pornographic images of minors while on duty.

News

Two Louisiana teens arrested after dead body found in trunk of car during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
During the search, the trooper found the body of Michael Robinson in the trunk.