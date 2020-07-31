Advertisement

Beloved Tennessee pastor dies after bicycle crash

A well-known pastor in Memphis has died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday evening.
(left to right) Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Rev. Dr. Steve Montgomery, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. The pastor's retirement luncheon in the Spring of 2019 when he received the key to the city and it was called Steve Montgomery day in Memphis/Shelby County.
(left to right) Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Rev. Dr. Steve Montgomery, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. The pastor's retirement luncheon in the Spring of 2019 when he received the key to the city and it was called Steve Montgomery day in Memphis/Shelby County.(Kyle Veazey/WMC)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A well-known pastor in Memphis has died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday evening.

Police said Rev. Dr. Steve Montgomery was riding his bike northbound on N. Perkins Road in the east bike lane when he was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Sequoia Road. WMC reported Montgomery, 68, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said there were no witnesses on the scene, and the driver was not issued a citation or arrested pending investigation.

Idlewild Presbyterian Church released a statement on behalf of his passing”

It is with heavy hearts that we write to share with you that our brother, friend and retired beloved pastor, Steve Montgomery, died this morning with his family by his side. Maybe you, like us, can hear Steve’s booming voice singing “I greet thee who my sure redeemer art.”

Thou has the true and perfect gentleness;

no harshness hast thou and no bitterness.

O grant to us the grace we find in thee,

That we may dwell in perfect unity.

We know this news comes as a shock and undoubtedly we are collectively grieving this news. Please keep Patti, Sumita, AJ, and Steve’s brothers, Jim and David, and sister Deede in your prayers.

In Steve’s closing sermon, at his retirement, he preached from the gospel of John where Jesus commends, “Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

In our collective grief, might our witness be love, and might our comfort be the truth of Christ’s unwavering love. We trust it is a love that our Steve now knows in the fullest sense. Service arrangements have not been finalized. We will send an update when they are set.

Blessed are those who die in the Lord.

In Christ's love and peace,

The Reverend Anne H.K. Apple

