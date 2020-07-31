Bristol police seeking suspect who allegedly stole car with 5-month-old puppy inside

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Bristol police are on the search for a suspect who allegedly stole a man’s car with a 5-month-old puppy inside.

Officials said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Volunteer Parkway.

According to police, the victim parked his car and left it running for the white lab puppy while he went inside a nearby building.

The victim said he saw the suspect get into his car and drive off.

Bristol police quickly recovered the vehicle but said the puppy had been removed. The dog was later found, but police are still on the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5600 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS line at 423-764-TIPS (8477).

