Charlie Daniels tribute set for 2021 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A tribute to the late Charlie Daniels is set for 2021 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The event will feature artists like Alabama and Ricky Scaggs.

WTVF reported that Absolute Publicity Inc. said Friday that 2021′s “Volunteer Jam” will go as scheduled but will now be a tribute to Daniels, who died in July at the age of 83.

The “2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels” will take place on February 22 at 7 p.m. Artists such as Alabama and Old Crow Medicine Show have been added to the already announced lineup.

Other artists scheduled to perform include: The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

Click here for ticket information.

