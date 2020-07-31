Advertisement

Charlie Daniels tribute set for 2021 in Nashville

A tribute to the late Charlie Daniels is set for 2021 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The event will feature artists like Alabama and Ricky Scaggs.
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died.
Country music legend Charlie Daniels has died.(Source: Photo by Erick Anderson /Courtesy Absolute Publicity)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A tribute to the late Charlie Daniels is set for 2021 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The event will feature artists like Alabama and Ricky Scaggs.

WTVF reported that Absolute Publicity Inc. said Friday that 2021′s “Volunteer Jam” will go as scheduled but will now be a tribute to Daniels, who died in July at the age of 83.

The “2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels” will take place on February 22 at 7 p.m. Artists such as Alabama and Old Crow Medicine Show have been added to the already announced lineup.

Other artists scheduled to perform include: The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US Marshals selling merch from ill-fated Fyre Fest

Updated: moments ago
If you didn't manage to attend the ill-fated Fyre Festival, you can still own a piece of fest paraphernalia.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man in Morgan County

Updated: moments ago
The sheriff’s office says Witten suffers from dementia.

News

East Tennessee senior facilities report 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee have reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Forecast

More rain on Saturday, then a lot quieter!

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Downpours continue for the fourth day in a row, and for the second time today. Because of the intensity of the rain we have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT through 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

News

VIDEO: Police officers rescue horse from burning barn

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Body camera video captured the moment two Pennsylvania police officers sprang into action to rescue a horse from a burning barn.

Latest News

News

Beloved Tennessee pastor dies after bicycle crash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A well-known pastor in Memphis has died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday evening.

News

Maryville City Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
One student has tested positive for COVID-19 in Maryville City Schools, a spokesperson told WVLT News.

News

West Tenn. senator indicted on charges of theft, embezzlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee state senator was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on 48 charges of theft, embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud.

News

Memphis Zoo needs help naming fox kits

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Memphis Zoo needs help naming three baby foxes.

News

Trials for COVID-19 vaccine to take place at UT Medical Center, study needs volunteers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
You can apply by calling 865-305-3784.