Dr. Fauci suggests people wear eye goggles in addition to masks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/KRON) - Doctor Anthony Fauci, a physician advising the president as a member of the COVID-19 task force, is now suggesting that people wear goggles, or some other type of eye protection, to better protect themselves from COVID-19, in addition to masks.

KRON reported that neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor Dr. Fauci have pushed wearing goggles in the past because they are not as easily available as face masks; however, the CDC has already been recommending people wear some kind of eye covering.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx recommended people wear face shields to protect both the eyes, nose and mouth.

“The mask protects others, to block those droplets and block that contamination that happens when you speak or sing or talk, or even breathe,” Birx said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

She continued, “The thing about the face shields — we think that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability for them to touch their eyes and spread the virus as well as those droplets coming towards them. So there are two different technologies for two different reasons.”

