East Tenn. schools face nurse shortage amid pandemic

School nurse
School nurse(Canva)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There aren’t enough nurses in East Tennessee to serve kids in schools this year. That’s according to the Tennessee Nurses Association.

“School nurses are a large issue for our state,” said Tina Gerardi, Executive Director of the Tennessee Nurses Association. “It was before the COVID-19 crisis. Nationally, they recommend one nurse for every 750 students, and that is not what’s happening Tennessee.”

Now, with nurses needed to handle COVID-19 responsibilities such as screening students for symptoms in addition to the regular care they offer, the need for school nurses is even more critical than it has been in the past.

“COVID isn’t the only thing [school nurses] have to deal with,” said Gerardi. “They deal with chronic illness and disabilities among students, so they’re doing that work, and now, they’ll be doing this additional work around the pandemic, so yes, we definitely need more school nurses across the state.”

There are some programs in place to encourage nurses who may have been laid off or furloughed to remain in the state of Tennessee to work.

The Medical Reserve Corps is an option for medical professionals who are looking for work in Tennessee. Anyone interested in participating can register for the Corps and learn more about it here.

