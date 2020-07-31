East Tennessee senior facilities report 154 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Senior facilities and nursing homes in East Tennessee have reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
There have been 59 residents and 95 staff members to test positive for COVID-19 in East Tennessee senior facilities. There has also been one death reported in a facility in a Sweetwater and 9 facilities reported their first ever cases as of July 31.
The following facilities have reported new cases this week by county:
Anderson county
•The Groves - 12 new cases , 15 total
•NHC Healthcare- 8 new cases
•Summit View of Rocky Top- 2 total cases
•The Waters of Clinton- 7 cases
Blount County
Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center- 3 total cases
•Faripark Health and Rehabilitation- 2 new cases, 5 total
Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation- 2 total cases
•Shannondale of Maryville Health Care Center- 7 new cases
Claiborne County
•Diversicare of Claiborne- 5 new cases , 7 total
•Tri-State Health & Rehabilitation Center- 1 new case, 7 total
Cumberland County
•Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade- 3 new cases
•Life Care Center of Crossville- 2 total cases
•Wharton Nursing Home-2 new cases
•Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center- 4 new cases, 6 total
Fentress County
•Signature Healthcare of Fentress County- 1 new case, 4 total
Hamblen County
•Regency Retirement Village- 5 new cases, 7 total
•Life Care Center of Morristown- 1 new case, 4 total
Hawkins County
•Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center- 6 total cases
Jefferson County
•Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center- 2 new cases, 10 total
•Jefferson County Nursing Home-1 new case, 17 total
Knox County
•Autumn Care Assisted Living III- 2 new cases, 4 total
•Elmcroft of West Knoxville-6 total cases, 1 death
•NHC Place, Farragut- 5 new cases
•Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab-12 new cases, 33 total
•Fort Sanders Transitional Care Unit- 2 total cases
•Island Home Park Health and Rehab- 9 new cases, 14 total
•NHC HealthCare Farragut, 122 Cavette Hill- 6 new cases, 8 total
•NHC HealthCare Fort Sanders- 17 new cases, 14 total
•NHC HealthCare Knoxville- 3 new cases, 9 total
•Serene Manor Medical Center- 3 new cases
•Shannondale Health Care Center-7 new cases, 15 total
•Summit View of Farragut, LLC- 7 total cases
•The Nursing Center at Little Creek- 4 new cases
•West Hills Health and Rehab- 1 new case, 9 total cases, 1 death
•Westmoreland Health and Rehab-1 new case, 4 total cases
Loudon County
•River Grove Health and Rehabilitation- 3 new cases
McMinn County
•Life Care Center of Athens-129 total cases, 14 deaths
•NHC Healthcare Athens- 2 new cases, 6 total
Monroe County
•Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-3 new cases, 4 total, 1 death
Sevier County
•Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home- 2 total cases
•Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation Center- 7 new cases, 9 total
